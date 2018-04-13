The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans are a superstitious bunch.

After the 1-0 victory over Reading on Tuesday night, Fulham made it 20 games unbeaten, forcing themselves into second place in the process after Aston Villa beat Cardiff City by the same scoreline.

There's still a long way to go until May 6 and that final game against Birmingham City, with a lot of twists and turns yet, but going that many games unbeaten is something to admire.

And, of course, an unbeaten run like that is bound to raise some superstitions amongst football fans (and players) alike.

Seeing as it's Friday 13, an unlucky day for some, we thought we'd find out what routines and rituals Fulham fans have been doing since this run start on December 16 - five months ago now.

Some of these are good, enjoy!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.