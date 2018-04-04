The video will start in 8 Cancel

The amount that Brentford have paid in fees to intermediaries and agents from February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018 has been revealed by the FA.

The period covers last summer’s transfer window and the most recent January transfer window, with the Bees having spent £1,690,415 on fees paid to agents/intermediaries.

That's nearly £4m less than the biggest spenders, Aston Villa, who paid a whopping £5,510,180 in fees whereas Dean Smith's side have only spent the 14th highest in the division.

All in all, clubs in the Championship paid £42,183,048 in feeds to agents/intermediaries with the biggest surprise perhaps being Wolves having spent only the 9th most behind the likes of Cardiff, Norwich and Sunderland.

Here's the full list of what was spent:

Aston Villa - £5,510180

Barnsley - £419,639

Birmingham City - £2,461,909

Bolton Wanderers - £223,432

Brentford - £1,690,415

Bristol City - £843,174

Burton Albion - £268,490

Cardiff City - £2,026,917

Derby County - £2,180,305

Fulham - £2,428,175

Hull City - £1,882,530

Ipswich Town - £241,969

Leeds United - £1,349,452

Middlesbrough - £2,538,840

Millwall - £311,505

Norwich City – £2,212410

Nottingham Forest - £1,141,512

Preston North End - £1,046,679

Queens Park Rangers - £1,817,113

Reading - £2,850,283

Sheffield United - £652,070

Sheffield Wednesday - £1,714,130

Sunderland - £4,370,897

Wolverhampton Wanderers – £2,001,023

