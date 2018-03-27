QPR may have eight games remaining in the Championship campaign, but preparations for next season are already underway as they look to improve their playing squad for the new league season.
The Hoops have found real success in identifying hungry young players, bringing them to the club and turning them into first team stars; with prospects such as Ebere Eze, Ryan Manning and Paul Smyth really coming to the fore.
A number of players have been brought into Harlington for trials in 2018, but are the players that QPR are looking at?
QPR triallists 2018
Niko Muir
Club: Hendon
Age: 24
Position Striker
Charlie Cooper
Club: Forest Green Rovers
Age: 20
Position: Midfielder
Aaron Eyoma
Club: Arsenal
Age: 20
Position: Winger
Andrew Cherdieu
Club: Stoke City
Age: 18
Position: Central defender
Ben Wells
Club: West Ham United
Age: 18
Position: Central defender
Wes McDonald
Club: Birmingham City
Age: 20
Position: Attacking midfielder
Rui Da Costa
Club: Norwich City
Age: 20
Position: Midfielder
