The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR may have eight games remaining in the Championship campaign, but preparations for next season are already underway as they look to improve their playing squad for the new league season.

The Hoops have found real success in identifying hungry young players, bringing them to the club and turning them into first team stars; with prospects such as Ebere Eze, Ryan Manning and Paul Smyth really coming to the fore.

(Image: PA)

A number of players have been brought into Harlington for trials in 2018, but are the players that QPR are looking at?

QPR triallists 2018

Niko Muir

Club: Hendon

Age: 24

Position Striker

Charlie Cooper

Club: Forest Green Rovers

Age: 20

Position: Midfielder

Aaron Eyoma

Club: Arsenal

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Andrew Cherdieu

Club: Stoke City

Age: 18

Position: Central defender

Ben Wells

Club: West Ham United

Age: 18

Position: Central defender

Wes McDonald

Club: Birmingham City

Age: 20

Position: Attacking midfielder

Rui Da Costa

Club: Norwich City

Age: 20

Position: Midfielder

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.