There's no prizes for guessing who the QPR voted as their player of the match, with Matt Smith finishing head and shoulders above his teammates.

Smith, who scored one and assisted the other of the Hoops' two goals against Bolton, scored an average rating of eight (out of 10) as he proved to be the difference at Loftus Road.

There were a number of other top displays, as Alex Smithies (7.7), Joel Lynch (7.7) and Luke Freeman (7.3) all impressed, while Paul Smyth (7.2) also looked lively.

However it wasn't a great day at the office for Conor Washington and Josh Scowen who scored 4.9 and 5.9 respectively in displays which won't live long in the memory.

Full player ratings (out of 10)

Matt Smith - 8.0

Alex Smithies - 7.7

Joel Lynch - 7.7

Luke Freeman - 7.3

Paul Smyth - 7.2

Nedum Onuoha - 7.2

Jack Robinson - 7.1

Ebere Eze - 6.8

Massimo Luongo - 6.6

Pawel Wszolek - 6.3

Jake Bidwell - 6.1

Josh Scowen - 5.9

Conor Washington - 4.9

