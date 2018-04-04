The amount that Fulham have paid in fees to intermediaries and agents from February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018 has been revealed by the FA.
The period covers last summer’s transfer window and the most recent January transfer window, with Fulham having spent £2,428,175 on fees paid to agents/intermediaries.
That's nearly £3m less than the biggest spenders, Aston Villa, who paid a whopping £5,510,180 in fees, but sit behind Fulham in fourth place in the race for promotion.
All in all, clubs in the Championship paid £42,183,048 in feeds to agents/intermediaries, with Fulham the seventh highest in the division.
Here's the full list of what was spent:
Aston Villa - £5,510180
Barnsley - £419,639
Birmingham City - £2,461,909
Bolton Wanderers - £223,432
Brentford - £1,690,415
Bristol City - £843,174
Burton Albion - £268,490
Cardiff City - £2,026,917
Derby County - £2,180,305
Fulham - £2,428,175
Hull City - £1,882,530
Ipswich Town - £241,969
Leeds United - £1,349,452
Middlesbrough - £2,538,840
Millwall - £311,505
Norwich City – £2,212410
Nottingham Forest - £1,141,512
Preston North End - £1,046,679
Queens Park Rangers - £1,817,113
Reading - £2,850,283
Sheffield United - £652,070
Sheffield Wednesday - £1,714,130
Sunderland - £4,370,897
Wolverhampton Wanderers – £2,001,023
