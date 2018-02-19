Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been one rollercoaster of a season for Fulham so far - they've gone from one of the pre-season favourites from promotion, to languishing in 17th place and now back to challenging for the automatic spots again.

It can only happen in football.

When the season started Fulham were 3/1 to get promoted to the Premier League, such was the season they enjoyed the previous time around.

But it was a slow start to the campaign, and four wins in the first two months of the season, saw the side's odds drift to 9/4 with Betfair at the end of September.

So started winless run that stretched right the way through October, with draws against Preston and Bolton and losses against Aston Villa and Bristol City seeing Fulham slip to 15th place and odds of 6/1 for promotion.

That form continued into November, where a loss against Wolves and a 1-1 draw with Derby at the Cottage saw the side drop to 17th in the table - the lowest position of the entire season, but wins against Sheffield United and Millwall ensured that winless streak ended.

However, Fulham were now priced at a huge 12/1 to get promoted to the Premier League.

December and January saw the Cottagers lose just twice in the league as the side turned their season round, with odds of 7/2 reflecting their sudden upturn in form.

And now, after stopping Villa's seven-game winning streak in it's tracks, with just two losses in 16 games in the league and six wins in their last seven, the side are 12/5 to get promoted to the top flight of English football.

Cardiff are 5/4 to be promoted at the moment, with Villa odds-on at 10/11, while Derby are priced at 6/4 and Bristol City at 5/1.

Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “It has certainly been a rollercoaster ride of a season for Fulham fans and their hopes of heading back up to the Premier League and it’s been the same when it comes to their promotion odds.

“Having started the season at 11/4 to go up, a horror few months saw their odds of promotion drift all the way out to 12/1 by the end of November. Fast forward a couple of months and having only lost two games since December, they’re now a solid 12/5 to go up.”

Here's how the season has unfolded so far in betting prices:

August: 3/1

September: 9/4

October: 6/1

November: 12/1

January: 7/2

