The medical is one of those elements of a football transfer that fans often know very little about.

Just how strenuous is it? How long does it take? What do they actually do?

Brentford B new boy Jaakko Oksanen completed his move from HJK Helsinki on Saturday, after passing his medical on Friday. And the Brentford media team have given a little insight into what goes on, by filming the process.

Oksanen is shown filling out a form, undergoing an MRI scan, being poked and prodded by a member of Brentford's medical team and even having an ultrasound.

Whereas a medical can often be viewed as something a little nerve-wracking and perhaps a lot of effort for the player in question, this video quashes that myth.

Oksanen cuts a calm figure as he goes through his medical and spends a lot of the time lying down and relaxing.

Watch the full clip below to see two minutes worth of footage and to get a glimpse of what footballers go through

