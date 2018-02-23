The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ollie Watkins has revealed how he keeps his place in the Brentford starting line-up - by making the boss tea!

The frontman has enjoyed a successful first season in the Championship, scoring ten goals since joining the Bees from Exeter City in the summer.

He bagged his first brace in a Bees shirt during the 5-0 thrashing of Birmingham City on Tuesday night, and is unlikely to lose his place in the starting line-up as a result.

But if he did, he knows a sure fire way to regain it - by being teacher's pet.

During a filming session with Soccer AM, Watkins and Nico Yennaris took part in the Team-mates feature, where players reveal which people at the club are known for different characterisations.

And Watkins is apparently teacher's pet.

Yennaris said: "He brings the gaffer an apple every day and makes him a cup of tea!"

Watkins responded: "Every now and then [I make him a cup of tea], you've got to stay in the team!"

And Yennaris admitted that no one thinks anything of him being the manager's favourite anymore.

"It's normal now," he said, before it was revealed that Smith bought Watkins a present after he joined the club.

Watkins added: "He bought me a present, he bought me a fish tank as a moving in present."

"I didn't get that, just Ollie," Yennaris lamented afterwards.

