There's been a lot of players that have played for Fulham that have gone on to make names for themselves and become highly celebrated.

Clint Dempsey, Bobby Zamora and Brede Hangeland all spring to mind when you think of players that took Craven Cottage by storm, and will forever be remembered by the SW6 faithful.

But there's names that some people will forget with time, not through any fault of their own, but because they do the work that doesn't get the limelight and their time goes somewhat under the radar.

We took to Facebook to ask you, the fans, who you thought was the most underrated player to ply their trade at the Cottage over the years, and you lot answered in your droves!

And the overwhelming answer was former defender Aaron Hughes, who made 200 appearances for the Cottagers between 2007 and 2014.

Unbelievably, the 38-year-old is STILL playing professional football and is currently at Hearts in Scotland, having signed for the Scottish side from Melbourne City in January 2017.

Hughes was a key member in that magical Europa League run in 2010, creating a solid partnership with Hangeland in the heart of Roy Hodgson's defence as the side lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in Hamburg after extra time.

Despite announcing international retirement in 2011, he returned to the fold with Northern Ireland and played in their Euro 2016 campaign, where they got to the last 16 round before being knocked out by Wales.

Here's who else you voted for as Fulham's most underrated player:

Bobby Zamora

Stan Brown

Steve Sidwell

Terry Angus

Jim Hicks

Eddie Lewis

Chris Baird

Papa Bouba Diop

Dickson Etuhu

Zoltan Gera

Jeff Eckhardt

Simon Davies

Gary Brazil

Tim Ream

George Best

Who do you think is Fulham's most underrated player? Let us know in the comment section below

