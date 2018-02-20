Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers striker Matt Smith is in the best shape he's ever been in thanks to club owner Tony Fernandes' personal trainer, writes Mark Ritson.

The big hitman was one of a few players at the club who were pinpointed to try and get even leaner to shed any excess body fat.

Now, Smith has given Hoops supporters an insight into the sort of training he's endured this season to achieve his goal.

And he intends to continue the early morning starts in order to be in the best condition possible for Ian Holloway's side.

Smith was a constant aerial threat on Saturday against Bolton Wanderers, and deservedly grabbed an assist and goal in the 2-0 win.

"I feel much lighter," he said, speaking exclusively to Get West London.

"Every club I had been at, I was told I had eight per cent body fat. So it was never something I had to address.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"Fair play to QPR because they have really made an emphasis on me addressing that and made sure I adhere to a strict programme.

"I am reaping the dividends, and I am in the shape of my life and career over six years. It's hard work but anyone who does boxing will tell you that you get a weird kick out of it."

"Whichever club I have been at, I had been in single figures so I thought I never had any issues with my body fat.

"When I came to QPR they did a thing called a DEXA scan test, which is when they scan your whole body and it's the most accurate way of doing it.

"I was found to be way above what I thought I was. So it was a positive in a way because I've managed to address it and managed to lose around seven kilos.

"I probably started it around September and it's been a hard process. I have been coming in around an hour and a half before everyone else in the morning, getting in for 7.45am to do fasted cardio.

"So I work closely with Tony Fernandes' personal trainer, and it was nice of Tony to put him on for me. We do a lot of boxing, body weight stuff and cardio-based stuff at the crack of dawn before training.

(Image: PA)

"It is hard, and I enjoy the boxing. Now, I am below the required threshold and lost all the weight I needed to.

"It's been something I've continued to do because I enjoy it and it's actually beneficial for my footwork. Les Ferdinand also does boxing with me in the morning and oversees me with the personal trainer.

"There was also a bit of interval training and speed work, there wasn't really any lifting weights of any kind, just the shed the weight I didn't know I had."