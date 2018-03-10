Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chesham United hero Dave Pearce feels he has unfinished business after this week returning to the Generals.

The goal-scoring midfielder left to try his luck in National League South with Oxford City last summer having scored 48 goals in 156 games over three seasons at The Meadow.

But having re-signed for the club, Pearce is in line to make his second debut against Hitchin Town this Saturday, and has set his sights on the Southern Premier play-offs.

“It does feel like I’ve got unfinished business here, and I want to try to get Chesham into the play-offs,” said Pearce. “It will be quite tough, but hopefully I can score some goals to help out and give us the best possible chance.

“I had no hesitation in coming back as I really enjoyed my football here. I think I did well enough at Oxford but they have had financial problems, I was on a long contract and they had to let me go.

“Jon Meakes (Chesham’s manager) got in touch when he heard I had left and I didn’t need much persuading. It was a hard decision to leave in the first place but it was a chance to step up a level, and I left on good terms.”

Pearce, who was part of Chesham’s memorable FA Cup runs in 2015/16 and 2016/17, returns to a very different squad to the one he left, with Benji Crilley the only player left from last season. He does, however, know a few of the Class of 2017/18 already.

“I played alongside Lewis Toomey, Dave Hutton and Keiran Murphy at Hemel Hempstead, so there’s a few familiar faces already, despite the high turnover of players since I left,” he added.

“They have done very well this season, despite it being a whole new squad which has needed to gel – but I've not been surprised as I know they are good players.

“Perhaps not having an FA Cup run has helped them as it did have an effect on us over those two years, and we perhaps didn’t do as well as we should have in the league as a result. It’s time to put that right now.”

Chesham go into the Hitchin game level on points with Slough Town, who occupy the fourth and final play-off place, but having played six games more than the Rebels.