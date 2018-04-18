Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was four years ago on April 18 that Brentford, finally, ended their 21 year absence from the top two divisions.

Bees fans headed to their Good Friday game with Preston hoping that it would be the day, although they would need other results to go their way. The more likely outcome was that they would be partying on the way home from Milton Keynes on Easter Monday, with title chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers facing nearest challengers Leyton Orient.

First, Mark Warburton's side would have to beat the Lancashire side to eradicate what slim chances they had of earning promotion. Then, they would need Crawley to beat Orient and Rotherham to drop points at Wolves.

The agonies of the previous year's agonies against Doncaster and Yeovil had left many wondering if this day would come.

Those painful memories would be added to the list of suffering including 2006, 2005, 2002, where they were less than 20 minutes from promotion, 1997, 1995, where they finished second and still didn't go up, as well as 1991.

It wasn't the best start to the afternoon as Rotherham, who needed a win to stay in the race, took the lead through Kieran Agard after 14 minutes.

However, Nouha Dicko equalised for Wolves seven minutes later before Gwion Edwards put Crawley in the lead on 26 minutes.

Brentford now needed a goal and they had a golden chance when George Saville was bundled over in the penalty area. Up stepped Alan Judge and he buried the spot-kick with aplomb.

Suddenly, as things stood, the Bees were in a promotion position and things got even better when Dicko scored again and Dave Edwards made it 3-1.

However, there was a blow as Chris Dagnall equalised for the O's to keep them, barely, in the hunt.

As half-time blew, there was excitement that Brentford were 45 minutes away from taking a big step towards promotion, even if it wasn't on course to be confirmed that day.

Of course, there was a twist in the Wolves game as Agard made it 3-2 and the Millers were pushing for an equaliser.

Then, with 20 minutes remaining in the contest, Andy Drury headed home to put Crawley in front and spark the anxious wait.

Wolves eased the nerves when Dicko completed his hat-trick to put Kenny Jackett's Wolves 4-2 up. Surely, they wouldn't throw away a two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes.

Brentford could make their job easier at the same time as they were awarded another spot kick in front of the Ealing Road, where Marcello Trotta had missed the decisive kick last season. Judge stepped up again but slipped, skying his penalty.

It was all kicking off at Molineux as Joe Skarz and Agard scored to make it 4-4.

By now, the doomsday scenario was being imagined in the minds of Bees fans. Preston grab a late goal, Orient equalise and Rotherham win and then it's squeaky bum time again.

The final whistles blew at Crawley and Griffin Park, sparking a pitch invasion as Brentford supporters flooded the pitch in triumph.

But there was still a waiting game. Wolves had kicked off later and Rotherham could yet snatch victory.

Sam Ricketts then made it 5-4 to Kenny Jackett's side and, surely, Brentford could now breathe easily.

Those waiting in the pubs outside would remember the immortal words: 'There's a goal at Molineux' before Tony Cottee yells: “SIX FOUR!”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

That would spark wild scenes in the dressing room (which you can watch above) as Brentford's players knew that they were promoted and the party could begin in TW8.

As the fans departed the ground, hugging random strangers and enjoying the party, the pubs filled up and the strains of 'we are going up' reverberated around the surrounding areas.

The fans were joined by the players as they celebrated promotion as well with the likes of Sam Saunders pouring pints in The Lord Nelson.

Younger fans got a taste of the emotions in 1992, with the title parties in 1999 and 2009 smaller in number.

It meant renewing old rivalries with the likes of Watford and Reading and there was the prospect of west London derbies with Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League two weeks later.

It also meant saying goodbye to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy and clubs often visited like Oldham, Swindon, Gillingham and others.

It also means that April 18 2014 would now be a date remembered along with May 2 1992 among the most enjoyable days in Brentford's post-war history.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.