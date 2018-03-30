Good afternoon and welcome to rainy Reading!
After what seems like an eternal 13 days away, QPR are back in action against the rejuvenated Royals.
It's been changes galore at the Madejski Stadium, as departing manager Jaap Stam was swiftly replaced by Paul Clement; an appointment which they'll be hoping can spark a reactiion to move them away from the drop zone.
The Hoops went into the break after picking up eight points from a possible 12, and will be looking to get some quick points on the board to reach mathematical safety in the Championship.
It's bound to be a zippy game in Berkshire thanks to the weather, and we'll have all of the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here.
Luke Freeman’s shot is turned in by Joel Lynch, but it’s ruled out for offside!
A fantastic passing move by QPR culminates in an excellent low cross by Joel Lynch which simply needed to be tapped home.
Sadly no-one was there to do so.
QPR starting to click into gear, but they’re being crowded out by a very organised Reading defence.
A great piece of link-up play by Smyth and Washington sets up Wszolek who’s shot is deflected for a corner.
Encouraging play as Joel Lynch and Jordan Cousins start a passing move to get QPR further up the field.
Sone Aluko is causing all kinds of problems here as he floats in from the right; QPR simply can’t handle him!
Reading look to break quickly from a QPR corner but Bidwell gives away a tactical foul on the halfway line.
Paul Smyth fires a volley just over the bar.
Conor Washington goes agonizingly close to an equaliser as he volleys wide!
GOAL! Reading 1 (Aluko) QPR
Reading have been very much on top, passing and moving, but it’s Sone Aluko who runs down the right, cuts inside unchallenged and unleashes a strike into the top corner that gives the Royals the lead.
3000 QPR fans here today - tremendous support
Jake Bidwell makes a fantastic challenge in front of the away fans to give Reading a corner.
The hosts are certainly dominating.
Former Fulham man Sone Aluko hits his free-kick at the wall and wins a corner in front of the QPR fans.
Conor Washington nearly catches out Vito Mannone as he closes him down on the edge of the area!
QPR formation
QPR look to be lining up with a 4-2-3-1, with Wszolek on the left, Freeman in the middle and Smyth on the right.
Kick-off
Here come the teams!
Heading out for the warm-up
Reading team news
QPR team news
The (real) Hoops are in the house!
Ollie's pre-match thoughts
“The good news is we’re getting better so our preparation is more about us now than it has been,” he explained. “Man City’s approach is 100% Man City, isn’t it? Are we ready to be that? No, we’re not.
“The last time we played Reading at the start of the season we had to focus more on them and catch them on the counterattack, which we did really well.
“Now I feel we can be more about us and what we do.”
“The supporters are hopefully getting a bit of belief that we are capable of getting some results away from home now.
“The last two – Aston Villa and Fulham – have been very encouraging. Hopefully, we can do it again because that’s what it’s all about.
“I want us to be positive and take the game to them.”