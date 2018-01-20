The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have named an unchanged team from the side that claimed a 2-0 win over Bolton to face Reading.

The west Londoners are three points adrift of the play-off places and have won four of their last five Championship games. Their only defeat came against champions elect Wolves.

And Dean Smith has elected to name the same XI that started against the Trotters last weekend which means Yoann Barbet starts against the side that had a bid rejected for him last week.

There's still no place in the squad for Alan Judge with the Bees being careful to nurse the Irishman back to match fitness before including him in the matchday squad.

Brentford: Bentley, Yennaris, Mepham, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Watkins, Vibe, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Daniels, Clarke, McEachran, Macleod, Maupay, Marcondes, Canos.

Reading: Mannone, Gunter, Van Den Berg, Moore, Evans, Aluko, Barrow, Ilori, Bodvarsson, Kelly, RIchards.

Substitutes: Jaakkola, Beerens, McCleary, Edwards, Clement, Blackett

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .