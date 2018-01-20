Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Reading vs Brentford.

Dean Smith's side have won four of their last five league games and are bidding to close the three point gap to the top six when they take on Jaap Stam's Royals.

It promises to be a lively encounter with 3,000 Brentford fans making the short trip down the M4 with tickets selling quickly.

There is added spice as well as Yoann Barbet was subject to a bid from the Royals last week but Brentford dismissed it out of hand.

