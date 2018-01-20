Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Reading vs Brentford.
Dean Smith's side have won four of their last five league games and are bidding to close the three point gap to the top six when they take on Jaap Stam's Royals.
It promises to be a lively encounter with 3,000 Brentford fans making the short trip down the M4 with tickets selling quickly.
There is added spice as well as Yoann Barbet was subject to a bid from the Royals last week but Brentford dismissed it out of hand.
You can follow live updates of the encounter by staying on this page.

That’s it. Brentford get the three points this afternoon.
Into five added minutes. Vibe can kill the game off but does not get his shot away. Mokotjo denied by Mannone again
Sergi Canos and Andreas Bjelland go into the book in quick succession. Lewis Macleod replaces Florian Jozefzoon
It’s gone end to end now. Brentford looking to counter to kill the game off.
Woods booked
Mo Barrow forces a great save from Bentley and Brentford deal with the danger from the corners.
Kamo Mokotjo nearly makes it 2-0 but Vito Mannone makes a fine save
IT’S IN! Finally Brentford take a chance. The ball bounces around in the box and Lasse Vibe slams the ball home and the one time Reading target has the Bees in front!
Lasse Vibe is clean through, rounds the keeper and hits the side netting. Fortunately for him the offside flag was up
Kelly’s free kick hits the bar and Sergi Canos replaces Ollie Watkins
Reading win a soft free kick on the edge of the area
Ollie Watkins is booked. Roy Beerens replaces Sone Aluko
Romaine Sawyers goes for goal but his effort is just wide
Brentford should lead as Florian Jozefzoon’s shot is cleared off the line by Tyler Blackett
Tyler Blackett replaces Omar Richards at the break.
The teams are back out for the second half
It’s the half time whistle. No goals
Brentford should have a penalty as Lasse Vibe is shoved over in the box. Not given.
Ollie Watkins fires a shot across Mannone’s goal and just wide of the post
Bodvarsson’s snap shot is gathered by Bentley
But there has been little in the way of goal mouth action so far
Brentford’s play-off rivals are all winning so the Bees must keep pace with them.
Another free kick in Barbet territory
The corner was cut out by the first man and Reading clear for a throw.
Yoann Barbet’s free kick is over the bar but it took a deflection on the way
Brentford win a corner; their first of the game. They’ve been under the cosh the last few minutes but withstood the pressure.
We’re having a minute’s applause from Tom Stead who passed away at 19. May he rest in peace
Van den Berg booked for preventing Mokotjo from breaking through
Aston Villa have taken a 2-0 lead against Barnsley. Former Bee Scott Hogan has both.
Lasse Vibe with the first chance of the afternoon but Mannone just saves. Jozefzoon, following up, sees his effort blocked.