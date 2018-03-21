Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's next opponents, Reading, have announced that they have parted company with manager Jaap Stam.

The Royals, who reached the play-off final last season, have struggled so far this campaign and find themselves in 20th place, three points above Birmingham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

And the club have decided to make a change now in order to avoid being further dragged into the mire.

A club statement read: "Reading Football Club announce that Jaap Stam has left his position as manager of the club with immediate effect.

"Majority shareholders, Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai, had wanted to give Jaap every opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult and challenging Championship campaign.

"Jaap has not wavered in the time, effort and sheer determination he has put in to try to steer the team away from the position we find ourselves in. However, after careful consideration, the decision has been made that a change is now necessary.

"We would like to thank Jaap for his hard work and commitment to the club, in particular noting what he achieved in a memorable first season in club management, and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.

"We will now focus on identifying and recruiting the right person to take Reading Football Club forward."

QPR take on the Royals, in front of the Sky cameras, on Good Friday.

