Liam Moore has been impressed by how Brentford have grown as a club since his loan spells there from Leicester.

The defender had two stints at Griffin Park, one in League One with the second in the Bees' first Championship campaign.

And he believes they're a strong second tier side and admitted they were worthy winners at the Madejski on Saturday.

He said: “They've done very well, I was there first time in League One and they're a steady Championship team now, they look like they've got a good manager and a good set of players.

“They work hard and they were the better team today.”

Moore being recalled by Leicester was one of the things Brentford fans pinpoint as one of the reasons why the Bees didn't win promotion in the 2012/13 season.

There was a sense then that the west Londoners were on the up and, while Moore couldn't exactly predict what has happened subsequently, he could tell that Brentford were a well run club.

He added: “It's difficult to say, there were a lot of players that moved on at the end of the season, but back then they had a good manager (in Uwe Rosler) as well.”

