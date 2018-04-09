Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading boss Paul Clement is preparing to face 'the best of Fulham' on Tuesday night, but wonders if his side can take advantage of promotion pressure.

So far, however, Slavisa Jokanovic's have shown no signs that they're under any pressure having gone 19 games unbeaten to haul second place to within two points - touching distance after a terrible start saw the side in 17th position at one stage.

Whisper it quietly, but the Whites could end the night in second spot, should they beat Reading in a re-run of last season's play-off semi final and Cardiff lose to Aston Villa in the evening's big game.

And ahead of the game, Clement is hoping Reading can take advantage of any pressure Fulham might be feeling.

He said: "It's a big game for them. But it's an important game for us too. Neither team will want a draw - both teams will go into the game looking for a win on Tuesday night.

“You know you're going to a tough place in Craven Cottage, they've got momentum, they've got confidence - but you never know what can happen in football.

“Maybe the pressure, all of a sudden, will be on them - and then, if it is, the question is can we take advantage of that? Our job is to prepare well, prepare for the best of Fulham.

