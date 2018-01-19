The video will start in 8 Cancel

Reading manager Jaap Stam has refused to guarantee Jon Dadi Bodvarsson a starting place despite his hat-trick in the 3-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over League Two Stevenage.

Bodvarsson scored twice in the first half, with a far-post volley and a powerful header - both from Chris Gunter crosses.

Gunter was again the architect in the 64th minute, Bodvarsson turning in the Welshman's low centre from close range to complete his treble.

Reading next face Brentford at home in the Championship on Saturday but Bodvarsson may not start.

"If you're scoring three goals, you're making a very good impression," Stam said. "But we need to make a decision as to what's going to happen on Saturday.

"If you're looking for goals and somebody's doing well, then he can have the opportunity to play. But I'm not saying that's going to happen.

"Jon needs to show more when he comes on or starts. He always wants to play, he's a very positive guy and is willing to work very hard for the team."

Bodvarsson achieved the strange distinction of scoring his hat-trick in two different kits, after his side changed into their orange and black away shirts at the interval due to a clash with the visitors.

