Lasse Vibe struck late to give Brentford a 1-0 win at Reading which maintains their play-off push.

The Bees were, over the course of the 90 minutes, the better side and had chances in each half to make the game more confortable.

Lasse Vibe could have had a penalty in the first half, while Florian Jozefzoon saw an effort cleared off the line in each half.

But, as Brentford scrambled a dangerous situation clear, Vibe, Sergi Canos and Kamo Mokotjo all looking to score but the Dane did slam the ball home to give the Bees the victory they deserved.

Reading threw the kitchen sink at the west Londoners late on and Dan Bentley made a crucial save to deny Mo Barrow.

And the final whistle was greeted with glee from the 3,000 travelling Brentford army.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Made the saves he needed to make and his late save from Barrow was vital. His distribution was on point. 7

Nico Yennaris – A solid performance from the midfielder at right back. 6

Chris Mepham – His slack pass and recovery paved the way for Brentford's opener. Overall a good game. 7

Andreas Bjelland – Another excellent performance from the centre back. 7

Yoann Barbet – A strong performance at left back again. 6

Ryan Woods – Did everything that Ryan Woods does with a minimum of fuss. 7

Romaine Sawyers – Showed some flashes and got the ball down well to try and get the Bees going. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – Unlucky to be denied by Vito Mannone after the Bees went 1-0 up. Another good game from the South African. 7

Ollie Watkins – Made some good touches but was kept quiet for most of the game. 6

Lasse Vibe – Scored what turned out to be the winner and gave the Reading defence a headache all afternoon. 8

Florian Jozefzoon – On another day, the Dutchman would have had two but he was denied on the goal line. 6

Substitutes

Sergi Canos – Livened things up when he came on. 7

Lewis Macleod – On too late to earn a rating.