Brentford strengthened their push for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs with a scrappy 1-0 victory at lowly Reading.

Florian Jozefzoon saw a goalbound effort cleared off the line by Tyler Blackett in the second half before Lasse Vibe snatched the winner in the 74th minute.

Reading created only limited openings but Liam Kelly's well-flighted free-kick struck the Brentford crossbar midway through the second period.

It was Vibe's seventh goal of the season, as well as in eight games, and leaves Brentford three points from the play-off places.

Added steel

That was the sort of game Brentford would have dropped points in earlier this season but they were able to keep Reading at bay.

Dan Bentley made a superb save from Mo Barrow and the hosts had chances as they threw the kitchen sink at the Bees.

However, the defence stood tall and it appears that the madness of the 2-2 draw with QPR earlier this season was the turning point in the campaign.

In a way, the Bees played better at the start of the campaign but without the rewards. It's pleasing to see them grind results out at the same time.

It was also pleasing to see Brentford players make those challenges opponents despise to break up attacks.

Missed chances

While Brentford eventually did enough to be worthy winners they could easily have made the game safe a lot earlier.

Both Lasse Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon had chances to make the scoreline a comfortable one but they spurned those opportunities.

Kamo Moktojo, on the other hand, was denied twice superbly by Vito Mannone.

Failing to take chances opens you up to being hit by a sucker punch and I'm sure Brentford know they must make things a bit easier for themselves and ease the nerves of the supporters a bit more.

Brilliant Bentley

Dan Bentley has been in fine form in recent weeks and deserves his back to back clean sheets.

He's resolved his issues with crossing that blighted him earlier this campaign and showed his strength to dominate his penalty area.

He made the saves he needed to make but his stop to deny Mo Barrow shortly after the Bees took the lead was a crucial one that earned his side three precious points.

Long may this form continue for the former Southend man.

Play offs?

Can Brentford finish in the top six with this squad? Absolutely they can. They now have the momentum with them and are able to see games out and are picking up points at will.

The club must feel there is something special at Griffin Park. The fans do, which is why they are turning out in their numbers to back their side.

A victory against Norwich next weekend could see them climb into the top six and the gap to other sides in the mix is also closing as well.

The talk should no longer be about selling players but discovering if there are players out there that can come in and lift the squad further.

Superb support

Just under 3,000 Brentford fans made the trip to Berkshire for the game and they made their voices heard.

The unity between the supporters and the squad has never been greater and that is going to, potentially, be the difference in what appears to be a tight race.

The Bees have to now build on this and pack out Griffin Park next weekend for the game with Norwich as well as continue to travel away from home.

