Rangers manager Graeme Murty has hailed Sean Goss, but called comparisons with Manchester United star Michael Carrick 'heavy praise'.

The 22-year-old, who came through the academy at Old Trafford, joined the Scottish giants on loan last month, and Murty has said he is going to tailor his system to utilise Goss to his full potential.

Speaking to the Rangers website, Murty said: “He’s been likened to Michael Carrick and I think that’s heavy praise for a young man, but we see his range of passing and hopefully he can bring that to us.

“He’s someone who likes to get on the ball from the back players, he’s someone who is tall and rangy, but possesses a good engine.



“So hopefully we can utilise him to start the game from the back but once we get to the middle third he’s like all midfield players, he can go forward, he can join in. As long as we have some structure around him to enable that to happen.

“I want players who are comfortable on the ball, I want people who can take the ball in tight areas and actually still be comfortable, especially when you are playing at home at Ibrox when perhaps people will sit a little bit deeper.



“You need people who can actually pass past them and pass around them and actually always be available to restart attacks and recycle the game.



“So hopefully Sean can come in and do that for us and allow our skilled players in positions higher up the pitch a little bit more freedom to go and express themselves.”

