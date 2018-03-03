Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Goss has spoken out after speculation mounted about his future earlier this week.

The QPR midfielder, who is currently enjoying a spell on loan at Scottish giants Rangers, was the subject of a war of words between Rangers boss Graeme Murty and Ian Holloway; with Ollie insisting that the midfielder isn't for sale.

However Speaking to Sky Sports News , Goss says that he was told that he wasn't in Ian Holloway's plans.

He said: "I have not really thought about it [my future] to be fair.

"When I was at QPR I was told I wouldn't fit into the way the manager wanted to set up the midfield and the way we were playing at the time.

"I am just focusing on my time at Rangers just now and I am loving my time here - enjoying the opportunity and the faith being shown in me."

The former Manchester United midfielder has endured a frustrating time since arriving at Loftus Road, and when quizzed about his first team chances at QPR, he said: "I am not really thinking about that.

"I am just [focused] on playing my football here. I am focusing all my game up here at the moment," Goss said, when pressed on whether he was confident of breaking into QPR's first-team plans this summer.

"I will think about [the decision in the summer] when it gets to that."

