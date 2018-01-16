The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rangers favourite Barry Ferguson has warned Sean Goss that he's in for a culture shock as he prepares for life at the Scottish club.

The QPR midfielder moved to Ibrox on loan earlier this month and impressed on the club's pre-season trip to Florida.

However Ferguson said that the expectation at the club will be a baptism of fire.

Writing in the Daily Record , Ferguson warned Goss that life will be very different for him at Ibrox.

He said: "There's no doubt Rangers recruit Sean Goss has had the best possible grounding in the game coming through the ranks at Manchester United.

"But I would have one word of advice for the new lad at Ibrox. You are in for a culture shock.

"I read Record Sport with interest the other day where Goss was saying his time working with the likes of Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick and Bastian Schweinsteiger will help him be a hit at Rangers.

"There’s absolutely no doubt those guys are different class players and he will have learned tons just by being around them every day.

"But there’s a world of difference from the training ground to the heat of the battle at Ibrox.

"It’s a different ball game when you get out on to the pitch as a Rangers player. He’ll be struck right away by the expectations levels.

"There are few clubs in the world which has the same demands as faced at Ibrox."

