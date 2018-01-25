Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a night that Sean Goss will never forget as he made his long-awaited Ibrox bow.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes as Rangers beat Aberdeen 2-0 in Glasgow, to put the team second in the SPL behind rivals Celtic.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

We all know what the former Manchester United man is capable of, as he looks to dictate play from the middle of the park, and from looking on social media it appears that the Rangers fans have realised they have a player on their hands.

It was always a question mark to see whether the 22-year-old would be able to cope with the expectation at Ibrox; but it appears that Goss has been welcomed as one of their own.

Here is the best of the reaction on social media to Sean Goss's first appearance since leaving QPR.

