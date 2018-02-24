The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers have announced their starting XI to face Nottingham Forest this afternoon at Loftus Road.

In goal for the Hoops is Alex Smithies, and in front of him in defence is Nedum Onuoha, Jack Robinson and Joel Lynch

In midfield, boss Ian Holloway has opted for wing-backs in the shape of Pawel Wzsolek and Jake Bidwell, with Josh Scowen, Massimo Luongo and Luke Freeman in the middle of the park.

And up front for Rangers today is Matt Smith and Paul Smyth.

On the substitutes' bench for the hosts is Matt Ingram, Darnell Furlong, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ebere Eze, James Perch, Ryan Manning and Conor Washington.

For Nottingham Forest, they line-up as follows: Pantilimon, Gigueiredo, Osborn, Fox, Cash, Tomlin, Brereton, Colback, Watson, Lolley and Darikwa.

On their bench is Kapino, Mancienne, Guedioura, Bridcutt, Dowell, Vellios and Worrall.