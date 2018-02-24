It's Queens Park Rangers versus Nottingham Forest in the Championship, and Get West London are at Loftus Road covering the clash.
Ian Holloway's men need to get three points to make sure they're not looking over their shoulder towards the relegation zone.
If they can replicate their performance last Saturday at home against Bolton Wanderers, they are likely to come away with a positive result.
Follow live updates right here on our blog.
GOAL!!
Luongo pulls one back for QPR!
CHANCE!
Matt Smith with a header inches wide of the near post!
INJURY!
Lynch has been forced off with an injury! On comes Ebere Eze.
GOAL
All over. Forest winning 0-3.
GOAL!
Forest double their lead through Tomlin again! What a goal past Smithies! 0-2.
SECOND HALF KICK OFF!
Come on you Hoops!
HALF-TIME
QPR 0-1 Nottingham Forest. Tomlin ‘37.
EASY STOP
Smith gets up for a header but it’s an easy catch for Pantilimon.
GOAL!
Forest take the lead here through Tomlin! 0-1.
SMITHIES!
The goalkeeper to the rescue again! This time with his legs.
SAVE!
Smithes rushes to deny Forest a goal on the counter! Corner to the visitors.
CHANCE!
QPR so close to taking the lead, Matt Smith header saved on the line by the giant Forest keeper Pantilimon!
CLOSE!
Forest have the first chance! Tomlin drills just wide of the post after swift counter.
NOT A BAD START
Even start between both sides. Hopefully a good game in store here at Loftus Road.
The teams are out!
Here we go. Come on you RRRRRRRRRs!
25 minutes to go
Make sure you have this page saved for all the match updates throughout this afternoon from Loftus Road. It’s sunny in west London - but VERY cold!
TEAM NEWS
Freeman previews today's game
Holloway quotes
WELCOME TO LOFTUS ROAD
Stay here on your desktops, laptops and mobile phones throughout this afternoon for live updates from QPR v Nottingham Forest.