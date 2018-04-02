The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers have announced their starting XI to face Norwich City at Loftus Road.

There are four changes from Ian Holloway. In goal for the Hoops is Alex Smithies.

In defence in front of him is Darnell Furlong, Jake Bidwell, Nedum Onuoha and Joel Lynch.

Moving forward in midfield consists of Luke Freeman, Josh Scowen, Massimo Luongo and Ryan Manning.

And up front for Rangers today is Matt Smith and Ebere Eze.

Those changes are Luongo, Smith, Eze and Manning.

On the substitutes' bench is Matt Ingram, Jordan Cousins, Conor Washington, Jack Robinson, Pawel Wszolek, Paul Smyth and Idrissa Sylla.

For the visitors Norwich, they line up as follows: Gunn, Pinto, Husband, Reed, Zimmerman, Vrancic, Oliviera, Murphy, Hoolahan, Maddison, Hanley.

On their bench is McGovern, Watkins, Klose, Edwards, Lewis, Tettey and Srbeny.