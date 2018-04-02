Football returns to Loftus Road this afternoon as Queens Park Rangers welcome Norwich City.
There are four changes to Ian Holloway's starting XI.
Follow our live matchday blog for team news and live updates from the 90 minutes, below!
Smithies rushes out of his box to stop a one on one, and just about does enough!
KICK-OFF!
QPR get us under way at Loftus Road! Come on you SUPER HOOOOOOOOPS!
The teams are out...
Here we go. QPR and Norwich make their way to the pitch in west London.
Weather isn’t great - the rain continues to fall. Slippery surface here...
Nearly time
Kick-off is approaching. Come you Hoops! Updates here for the whole 90 minutes...
TEAM NEWS
Let’s take a look at how QPR line up today at Loftus Road, HERE.
WELCOME...
...to Loftus Road! Get West London are here to cover QPR’s clash with Norwich City.
We’ll have team news and the important live match updates from 3pm, right here!