Joel Lynch isn't completing ruling out a late onslaught from Queens Park Rangers to make the Championship play-offs.

However, the centre-back knows the Hoops will have to go on an amazing run of form to achieve that.

QPR are currently 14 points behind sixth-place and 11 from the relegation zone. But Lynch isn't looking downwards.

"I think we're in a weird position, as we don't really see ourselves being dragged into the bottom lot," he said, speaking to reporters post-match.

"It's tough for us to push on - to get into the play-offs would be really tough and we would need to win a big percentage of our remaining games.

"We just want to finish the season strong and keep doing what we're doing.

"We're just trying to be a bit more consistent and be more of a solid unit and stop conceding as many goals.

"We have struggled to score goals and we need to improve on that, being more clinical in front of goal and keep on improving."

