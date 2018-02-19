The video will start in 8 Cancel

Queens Park Rangers have announced their U23 starting XI to face Crystal Palace this afternoon - and there's a new name included for the Hoops.

Isaac Christie-Davies lines up in midfield for Rangers, but fans in west London may recognise his name from rivals Chelsea.

The England U17 international seems to be on trial with QPR, having been with the Blues since 2012.

Christie-Davies signed from Brighton and Hove Albion U11 and is described as a "box-to-box central midfielder who can score goals", by Chelsea's website.

(Image: Jake Darling)

He made his youth team debut while still an U15 in 2012/13 before going on to feature in ten games the following season, scoring his first goal against Newcastle in April.

He was a regular in the youth team in his first campaign as a scholar and proved to be a frequent threat from midfield, netting a dozen league goals.

Christie-Davies continued to feature prominently for the U18s in 2015/16 as the youngsters won the south section of the league for the second year running, while he missed just one game as we won the FA Youth Cup once again.

The youngster made a dozen appearances for Chelsea's U19 team, who retained the UEFA Youth League, while also featuring for the first time for the U21s.

In 2016/17, Christie-Davies trained with development squad and started against Swindon Town in the Checkatrade Trophy competition.

He signed a new one-year contract last summer, but it doesn't seem like it will be renewed and he's joined QPR on trial for the time being.