QPR picked up a much-needed three points as they beat Sunderland 1-0 at Loftus Road.

It was a fairly dull 90 minutes of football, but a moment of magic from Ebere Eze was enough to move the Hoops 13 points clear of the Championship drop zone.

Ian Holloway was naturally delighted with the win, and you can read his views below in our full transcript of his post-match press conference.

Ian, you must be delighted?

"Yes it's tough isn't it.

"What I'm delighted with is the crowd because we didn't play very well, we didn't get the right shape that they played and it caused problems to the two young lads that we were working with yesterday; we thought they were going to be 3-4-3, to cut a long story short, we didn't get booed off when a lot of times you would hear it, and in the end you see a young kid's talent actually get us something out of nothing; smack it in the bottom corner, a beautiful goal and he makes it look easy."

And it was his first goal for the club?

"It was his first goal for us, and do you know what, some of the talent that I see day-in day-out from these fellows is frightening. Hopefully, to do it in a Championship game when you need to isn't easy, and he's done well.

"I'm really pleased with my senior players, the ones around it, and we managed to grind out something.

"Was it a sending off? Yeah, I don't think the goalie knew he was outside of the box but at the end of the day we created more than enough, and he (Ebere Eze) has gone and finished off one of the harder chances, and we've managed to dig in there, so well done everybody, it wasn't the prettiest but we'll take that and I'm delighted that the young fellow is showing the faith that I'm putting in him to come in and get me the goal."

How do you view the rest of the season?

"I want as many points as we can get and I want the boys to keep fighting.

"We're about four performances or four change of performances, or getting a goal that we deserved away from being towards the top of the league and that's getting on my nerves.

"I want these young boys and the older ones to show me that we're closer and better than we think we are, but what I need is for the fans to stick with us, because in some games that stardust won't show; it did in the end (today) but it won't and they need to stick with them (the team) because of the age of them.

"No-one else is doing it, and I'm glad that we are."

Is it a good sign of commitment to fight back for a draw against Derby and grind out win today?

"I think it's vital.

"We deserved something against Derby and the lads kept going, do you know what I mean?

"When I first came here, they would fold like a pack of cards because the group weren't right; now the group is right, do you know what I'm saying?

"There's lots of things that, because we're so young, when Nedum (Onuoha)'s got it, when Robbo (Jack Robinson)'s got it, they're not making the right angles so they get a bit caught, and that isn't there fault, but we need to keep working on it because I want to be a possession team.

"When you have Ebere (Eze) you can't keep hitting Matt Smith on the head, because it's a battle then. We've got to find it and work it into him, and he's got to learn how to get it more and that's the exciting thing.

"A little bit of a change of a formation; the spaces are in a different area and they don't know that yet, but the game is wonderful and I'm loving what they're doing and I'm so delighted that he (Ebere Eze) has got through and stuck that in the bottom corner because that was more than we deserved.

"I know we missed other things but I'm telling you that's more than we deserved. I feel for Sunderland but let's get on with it.

"Our fans are creating an atmosphere around here that our boys are thriving in, so thankyou; thanks for your knowledge, thanks for your understanding and I believe you'll get benefits from that in the future."

