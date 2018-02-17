Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road.

We’re back in west London for what is bound to be a physical clash between the Hoops and the Trotters.

QPR will be hopeful of following up what was a spirited second half against Wolves last weekend, a display which almost saw them salvage a point in the 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

(Image: PA)

As for Bolton, they've seen a real upturn in form of late and sit two points above the relegation zone; a remarkable improvement from a side once seemingly destined for the drop.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here, so settle in and we’ll take care of the rest.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .