Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road.

We’re back in west London for what is bound to be a physical clash between the Hoops and the Trotters.

QPR will be hopeful of following up what was a spirited second half against Wolves last weekend, a display which almost saw them salvage a point in the 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

As for Bolton, they've seen a real upturn in form of late and sit two points above the relegation zone; a remarkable improvement from a side once seemingly destined for the drop.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here, so settle in and we’ll take care of the rest.

16:50Phil Spencer

Full time

QPR record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Thank you for tuning in, we’ll have all the reaction throughout the evening and tomorrow.

16:48KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 2 (Smith) Bolton Wanderers

Paul Smyth’s cross finds Matt Smith who nods home at the back post.

16:47Phil Spencer

Three minutes added time.

16:45Phil Spencer

Pawel Wszolek blazes over.

16:44Phil Spencer

A cross from Nedum Onuoha is headed out for a corner.

16:42Phil Spencer

A fantastic overlapping run from Pawel Wszolek results in a corner for QPR.

16:40Phil Spencer

Nedum Onuoha clears the danger after a fizzed Bolton cross.

16:38Phil Spencer

Ebere Eze replaces Conor Washington.

16:37Phil Spencer

Sammy Ameobi lets fly with a wayward effort from range.

16:53Phil Spencer

There’s a real sense of relief around Loftus Road after that goal.

Hopefully QPR can grab another to put the game to bed.

16:31Phil Spencer

The announcer says Joel Lynch got a touch to head the ball home on the line, but I’m not convinced!

16:28KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 1 (Smith) Bolton Wanderers 0

Matt Smith scores a looping header to gives QPR the lead!

16:22Phil Spencer

A fired effort by Luke Freeman is tipped over the bar.

16:20Phil Spencer

Paul Smyth replaces Jake Bidwell

16:18Phil Spencer

A misplaced pass by Jack Robinson leads to a Bolton throw-in.

16:15Phil Spencer

A lobbed ball over the top finds Tyler Walker who fizzes his effort wide of the the mark.

16:12Phil Spencer

Luke Freeman’s resulting free-kick is headed clear.

16:11Phil Spencer

Mark Little receives a straight-red card for a rash tackle on Massimo Luongo.

16:08Phil Spencer

Josh Scowen nearly carves out an opening but his cross comes to nothing.

16:04Phil Spencer

Bolton in a corner after a header is parried by Alex Smithies.

16:02KEY EVENT

We're back underway!

16:00Phil Spencer

The teams are out for the second half

15:55Phil Spencer

A fair assessment

15:46KEY EVENT

Half-time: QPR 0 Bolton 0

15:46Phil Spencer

Another fantastic ball in is headed over the bar by Matt Smith!

15:42Phil Spencer

The game has become a little scrappy with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

15:38Phil Spencer

A teasing ball from Jake Bidwell finds Pawel Wszolek who is pushed off the ball.

The referee says no penalty and Ollie isn’t happy.

15:35Phil Spencer

A great piece of link-up play from Luongo and Freeman nearly tees up Conor Washington but the ball is intercepted.

15:34Phil Spencer

Standard.

15:29Phil Spencer

Matt Smith heads just over the top of the bar!

He’s certainly dominating things in the penalty area, but he needs to take some of these chances.