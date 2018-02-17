Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road.
We’re back in west London for what is bound to be a physical clash between the Hoops and the Trotters.
QPR will be hopeful of following up what was a spirited second half against Wolves last weekend, a display which almost saw them salvage a point in the 2-1 defeat at Molineux.
As for Bolton, they've seen a real upturn in form of late and sit two points above the relegation zone; a remarkable improvement from a side once seemingly destined for the drop.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here, so settle in and we’ll take care of the rest.
Key Events
Full time
QPR record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.
Thank you for tuning in, we’ll have all the reaction throughout the evening and tomorrow.
GOAL! QPR 2 (Smith) Bolton Wanderers
Paul Smyth’s cross finds Matt Smith who nods home at the back post.
Three minutes added time.
Pawel Wszolek blazes over.
A cross from Nedum Onuoha is headed out for a corner.
A fantastic overlapping run from Pawel Wszolek results in a corner for QPR.
Nedum Onuoha clears the danger after a fizzed Bolton cross.
Ebere Eze replaces Conor Washington.
Sammy Ameobi lets fly with a wayward effort from range.
There’s a real sense of relief around Loftus Road after that goal.
Hopefully QPR can grab another to put the game to bed.
The announcer says Joel Lynch got a touch to head the ball home on the line, but I’m not convinced!
GOAL! QPR 1 (Smith) Bolton Wanderers 0
Matt Smith scores a looping header to gives QPR the lead!
A fired effort by Luke Freeman is tipped over the bar.
Paul Smyth replaces Jake Bidwell
A misplaced pass by Jack Robinson leads to a Bolton throw-in.
A lobbed ball over the top finds Tyler Walker who fizzes his effort wide of the the mark.
Luke Freeman’s resulting free-kick is headed clear.
Mark Little receives a straight-red card for a rash tackle on Massimo Luongo.
Josh Scowen nearly carves out an opening but his cross comes to nothing.
Bolton in a corner after a header is parried by Alex Smithies.
We're back underway!
The teams are out for the second half
A fair assessment
Half-time: QPR 0 Bolton 0
Another fantastic ball in is headed over the bar by Matt Smith!
The game has become a little scrappy with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.
A teasing ball from Jake Bidwell finds Pawel Wszolek who is pushed off the ball.
The referee says no penalty and Ollie isn’t happy.
A great piece of link-up play from Luongo and Freeman nearly tees up Conor Washington but the ball is intercepted.
Standard.
Matt Smith heads just over the top of the bar!
He’s certainly dominating things in the penalty area, but he needs to take some of these chances.