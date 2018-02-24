Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers have lost 5-2 at home against Nottingham Forest this afternoon. It was a day to forget for Ian Holloway and his side.

Alex Smithies was in good form early on for the hosts, making two saves from Ben Brereton, before Matt Smith had a header saved on the line at the other end.

Lee Tomlin gave the visitors the lead on 37 minutes with a powerful first time shot to beat Smithies, however, just inside the box.

And the midfielder doubled the lead shortly into the second half with a stunning finish from outside the box to beat Smithies.

Joe Lolley extended the lead with a third soon after, and Joel Lynch was forced with injury at the same time.

Massimo Luongo pulled one back for Rangers from close range, but Matty Cash looked to have wrapped it up with a fourth, only for Matt Smith to go and grab another one back for the hosts.

However, Forest finally wrapped it up with a fifth in stoppage time through Brereton's superb finish to curl past Smithies.

It was a terrible day at the office for the home side.

Digital Football Writer Mark Ritson was covering QPR for Get West London today in place of our Club Writer Phil Spencer, and has submitted his player ratings post-match.

Take a look to see, below.

ATTENDANCE: 13,675

Alex Smithies - Good goalkeeping to smother Brereton's attempted chip when one on one after 20 minutes. Came to the rescue to stop the same player with his legs soon after. Well beaten for the opener from Tomlin, though. And he was picking the ball out of the net again from the same player soon into the second half - he had no chance. Made an initial save before the rebound fell to Matty Cash to bury a third goal. No chance with the other goals, harsh on him. 6

Nedum Onuoha - He looked fine on the ball and communicated well, but undone by Forest's goals. 4

Joel Lynch - Was having an OK game before he got injured. 5

Jack Robinson - Back in the team but will be so disappointed with the goals conceded. 4

Pawel Wzsolek - Quiet first half. Grew into it a little but should have offered a lot more down the right, especially in the second period. 4

Jake Bidwell - An average game and didn't offer too much, but was fairly solid defensively. Taken off for Washington. 5

Josh Scowen - Sits in the midfield and goes go about his business quietly. Not much to say, really. 5

Massimo Luongo - Grabbed a goal back to make it 3-1 from close range. 6

Luke Freeman - His usual self for the large majority, looking to pick a pass in the first period. Went to left-back in the second half for a tactical decision. 5

Paul Smyth - Nippy and lively from the diminutive forward in the first half. Faded a bit at times, though. But he wasn't that bad and showed willingness. 7

Matt Smith - So unlucky with QPR's first chance, having a goal-bound header saved by Pantilimon on the line towards the top corner. Missed a glorious chance with his head at the near post. But did find the back of the net to get Rangers' second of the afternoon. 6

SUBSTITUTES

Ebere Eze On for the injured Lynch. He looked good on the ball. Not bad at all and showed promise. 6

Conor Washington - On for Bidwell to give more of a threat. But he didn't. 4