QPR's trip to Aston Villa has been called off due to inclement weather conditions.

The clash, which was scheduled to take place at 3pm this afternoon, will now take place on Tuesday 13th March at 7.45pm.

The decision was made during a safety inspection at 9am this morning, with the grounds both inside and outside of Villa Park being deemed unsafe.

The club had done everything they could to ensure that the match took place, including the use of under-soil heating and covering the pitch to limit the damage done.

Birmingham has been badly hit by 'the beast from the east' with schools and businesses being forced to close, and the decision was made this morning that it was too much of a safety risk.

