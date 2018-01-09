Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a fairly predictable season for QPR as they sit in 17th place in the Championship table after 26 games, but frailties within the squad have been evident for some time.

While strong in numbers, the Hoops defence have kept just four clean sheets in all competitions this season, while only five teams have a worse goal tally that the R's in the Championship.

Of course, the club's battle with Financial Fair Play dictates a lot of the club's activity in the transfer market, as Les Ferdinand and go look to offload the big-earners in the squad, while ensuring that the team remain competitve.

January isn't ideal for doing business at the best of times, with prices being inflated and clubs generally unwilling to part with their prized possessions; it's very much a sellers market.

This makes negotiations hard, but QPR have managed to offload several players already this month, with more set to folllow.

QPR will have an idea of what they'd like to do this month, but we want to hear from you, the fans.

Take part in our survey below and tell us what business you want to see done, where the club need to strengthen and which players you think would fit the bill as QPR look to build on last season's 18th place finish; all while ensuring the club are cutting costs.

To complete the survey, click here.

