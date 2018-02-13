Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Goss has revealed how training with Paul Scholes as a youngster helped him to hone his craft as a set piece taker.

The 22-year-old signed for QPR from United in January 2017 on a three-year deal, but has so far struggled to make an impact at Loftus Road and has seen himself loaned out to Rangers.

However, he seems to have found his feet in Scotland, assisting FOUR goals in their 6-1 Scottish Cup win over Ayr at the weekend, while scoring his first goal in a 2-1 loss against Hibernian on February 3.

He told the Scottish Sun: “It was a pleasure to train with Paul. There were a few times in my early period at United where I was in rehab and he was at the same stage.

“We’d a few sessions just doing ball work then progressing on. His technique was unbelievable.

“You could never turn your back on the training pitch. Even when you were going for a drink, you had to lower your head, or he’d hit you with the ball.

“All the senior pros at United were great. There’s a tight bond between the first team and youth players, they want to help you out.

“I’d go out after training to practise my free kicks.”

“Paul gave us a bit of a head start as well, because he was our Under-19s manager for the Champions League too. I’d try to copy him and also David Beckham when I was really young."

