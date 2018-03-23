The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul Smyth has been called up to the senior Northern Ireland squad for the first time in his career.

The 20-year-old has been impressive since making his QPR debut on New Years Day against Cardiff City, a display which saw him get on the score-sheet on his Loftus Road bow.

Smyth was named in last night's Northern Ireland under-21 side to face Spain; a match which they lost 5-3, however Smyth has seemingly done enough to impress impress manager Michael O'Neill.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash with South Korea, he said: "We have called up Paul Smyth from last night. We have known about him for a while, he came to the Euros with us."

