QPR's Paul Smyth will be part of Northern Ireland's U21 set-up for the upcoming international break, but Michael O'Neil has revealed he is in his first team thoughts.

The 20-year-old has been in great form for Ian Holloway's side in recent weeks, with his club manager going as far as to say the youngster is one of the first names on his team sheet.

Conor Washington has been named in the senior squad for their friendly with South Korea on March 24 but Smyth will be in their U21 side for their Euro qualifiers against Spain and Iceland.

But the QPR man has certainly caught the eye of senior team manager O'Neil, admitting that Smtyh is certainly in his thoughts going forward.

He said: "Paul Smyth will be part of the U21s squad, he is someone who is definitely in my thoughts."

