Paul Smyth made a dream start to his international career after firing home the winner on his senior debut for Northern Ireland.

The QPR forward was named as a substitute to face South Korea, but came off the bench to give the Green and White army a 2-1 victory.

It's been quite a 2018 for the 20-year-old, who scored on his Hoops debut against Cardiff City on New Years Day, before establishing himself as a key player in Ian Holloway's side.

He impressed for Northern Ireland's under-21 side in their 5-3 defeat against Spain on Friday, before being promoted to the senior squad for today's clash.

It was certainly a moment to remember for Smyth, as he combined with QPR team-mate Conor Washington to take the victory for Northern Ireland in Belfast.

