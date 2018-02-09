Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo looks set to miss the trip to Wolves as QPR face the prospect of taking on the league leaders with five men out injured.

The Australian has a knee injury that looks likely to rule him out of the tie, while David Wheeler, Idrissa Sylla, Jamie Mackie and Paul Smyth will all definitely miss out.

Despite that, Ian Holloway believes his side can go to Molineux and pull off a shock in front of a sold-out stadium after his side beat them at Loftus Road and beat them away last season.

He said: "Wolves are the most consistent team in the Championship,

“They play attractive football, they move the ball well and their manager deserves full credit for that.

“Let’s see if we can go there and pull off something that no-one believes we can. We beat them there last season and I believe we can do it again.

"It’s a big pitch there so we will have to make sure we get tight and get around them,” he said.

“We will need to be careful with our normal game of pressing and closing everywhere that we don’t get dragged out of position and leave open spaces.

“Their crowd will be buzzing. They know how good their team is and we know we are going to have to be on top of our game.

“I want to get over our last away performance because we just didn’t turn up at Bristol City. We need to make sure we turn up on Saturday and have our heads right."

