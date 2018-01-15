Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Massimo Luongo has hailed the influx of QPR's young talent on the first team, saying that it 'creates a positive atmosphere'.

Young striker Aramide Oteh scored the opener in the Hoops 3-1 victory over Burton Albion on Saturday, and Luongo says that the addition of such young talent creates a feel-good atmosphere in the squad.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "Against Cardiff and Bristol City we were looking alright. With youngsters coming through such as Paul Smyth and Remi (Aramide Oteh) it's a lot easier for them to come in and make that transition. It's very positive.

"It creates a more positive environment. We're adding the younger ones in. It's looking a decent squad of players who are hungry. We've seen Ilias, Paul Smyth. Ebere's back from Wycombe. It's refreshing having young cheeky players around who are hungry and wanting to impress."

QPR have picked up back-to-back wins in the league, and Luongo says it sets the team up well for a challenging run of fixtures against Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

"We've got two tough games but Middlesbrough lost against Fulham so it's all up for grabs.

"We're very confident at home. With two wins behind us and I think we can take it to them with our confidence."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .