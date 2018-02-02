Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Massimo Luongo has played down talk of a confidence crisis at QPR, but says they the team has struggled with their backs against the wall.

The Hoops have capitulated in the last two weeks after going a goal behind, and while the midfielder says the squad remain upbeat, he says that they're struggling to stomach each sucker-punch.

Speaking to GetWestLondon, Luongo said: "I wouldn’t walk around the training ground and think everybody was low, I think everyone is quite normal.

"We approach every game in quite an upbeat way. When we concede, that’s when our confidence drops a little bit and we sort of look like we can’t get out of those little dips. Our performances take a dive for 15 or 20 minutes after the goal.

"Against Middlesbrough we conceded a goal from a set piece and it wasn’t even a reflection of how the game was going. But when the goal goes in we dip a little bit and that’s because of confidence, but around the training ground it isn’t low.

"We try so hard to get the tactics right. Sometimes when you work so hard all week and get the tactics on point and something doesn’t go the way it was planned, like a goal from a set piece, then suddenly we need to figure out a way to get back into the game while also going with the gaffer’s tactics. That’s how I feel things are at the moment."

Asked whether the team will be looking to work on set pieces moving forward, Luongo said: "I think so.

"It’s not a massive problem because we’ve been so good with set pieces before Middlesbrough, we were saying it in the changing room and probably jynxed it a little bit. There might be a little bit more focus put on it to really nail that part of the game.

"We need to re-find our style of play.

"Up until the Middlesbrough game and over the Christmas period we’d been playing well and had our identity, but we’ve sort of gone away from that in the last two games. We need to rediscover that against Barnsley."

