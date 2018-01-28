Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Freeman has lifted the lid on his exit from Bristol City, saying it was out of his hands.

The former Arsenal trainee had just six months remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate when QPR swooped to secure his signature, and despite confirming that he’s happy at Loftus Road, he admitted if he’d had his way at the time he’d probably still be with the Robins now.

When asked about his departure, Freeman said: "If I’m honest with you it was out of my hands. The club didn’t offer me anything and I was coming to the end of my contract and I needed to sign somewhere.

"I was waiting over eight months for a contract and was hopeful they would offer me one, but they didn’t.

"When they did, it was nowhere near what anyone else was on, so really it was out of my hands.

"I probably wouldn’t have left if I’d been offered the contract. It was one of them where I had to leave because there was nothing on the table for me."

But Freeman, who has been one of the standout performers for Rangers this season, insists he is happy at Loftus Road.

He added: "If I had it my way I’d have probably still been there, but that’s football. Things move on, I’m very happy at QPR playing regular football and working hard, so that’s all I can do."

