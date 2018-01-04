Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Les Ferdinand has said Sean Goss's loan move to Rangers has no chance of turning permanent, with the move simply being an ideal opportunity for development.

The former Manchester United youngster has agreed to move to Ibrox until the end of the season after finding opportunities at Loftus Road limited, and speaking to The Daily Mail, QPR's Director of Football says it'll be a great experience for him.

Asked about the prospect of it turning into a permanent move, Ferdinand said: "We’re not looking at that at all.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

"We’re just looking at this being about him going out to gain some experience. We have high hopes for Sean and his potential. This is just part of educating young players.

"Sean has been unfortunate in the sense that the manager has had to change the system because of how this season has gone for us. The combination of midfield players has worked pretty well and Gossy has been unlucky because of it.

"To be fair, Rangers had done their homework,’ added Ferdinand. ‘In terms of what they need as a player, they think he fits the bill very well.

Sean Goss admits frustration at lack of game time at QPR as he completes Rangers loan

"He’s come from an environment at Manchester United that is about winning all the time. So he’ll be used to that aspect at Rangers. Okay, he might not be used to playing in front of 50,000 all the time but that is a great part of the process. We think playing in the Scottish Premiership for one of the biggest clubs in European football will be brilliant experience for him.

"He’s certainly a player we see with massive potential. This is all part of his learning experience. If you look at a lot of the best players in the world, they’ve been out on loan at times."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.