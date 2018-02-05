Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josh Scowen has described his goal as 'the best he's ever scored' after scoring a wonder-goal against former club Barnsley.

The long-range strike came seconds after a penalty appeal for QPR, but was enough to move the Hoops 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Reflecting on his goal, Scowen said: "It was probably the best goal I've scored in my career. I was really happy to get it and obviously the quality of the goal was nice to get as well.

"I didn't really see the penalty incident, I was more concentrating on the ball and luckily enough it fell for me in a nice position and I was able to tuck it away.

"I've never scored a goal like that so I was a bit shocked and happy that it went in, but I've got a lot of respect for Barnsley so I managed to hold back and hopefully they respect me for that.

"Asked if he'd have celebrated differently against any one else, Scowen joked: "Yeah, I'd have been off running round the pitch!

"It was just a shame it came against Barnsley but that's football."