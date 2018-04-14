The video will start in 8 Cancel

Joel Lynch is set to miss the rest of the season after missing today's 2-1 defeat against Preston North End.

The central defender hobbled off against Hill City last weekend and has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and with just three games remaining this season, Holloway has confirmed that his season is over.

QPR are also without Nedum Onuoha at present as he serves a three-match ban for being sent off against Hull, meaning that numbers are dwindling in the Hoops defence.

While the Chief is set to come back into contention after next week's west London derby, Ollie will be encouraged by the performances of Alex Baptiste and Jack Robinson.

The duo have led from the back in the last two games at Loftus Road, ensuring that the Hoops aren't feeling the absence of Lynch and Onuoha as the season draws to a close.

