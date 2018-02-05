The video will start in 8 Cancel

Joel Lynch has been named in the EFL team of the week after his superb display against Barnsey.

The defender was one of five changes to Ian Holloway's side, and was pivotal in helping the Hoops see out the game with just 10 men on the field.

Lynch has struggled for regular first team action since arriving at Loftus Road, largely due to injury problems, and his display will no doubt be a huge boost to his confidence as he looks to become a regular in the QPR XI.

Also named in the team of the week are the likes of Tom Huddlestone, Junior Hoilett, Jota and Sammy Ameobi.

