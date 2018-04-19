The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has hailed his time at Blackpool, saying he's enjoyed playing regular football.

The 22-year-old, who joined on loan from the Hoops in January, has made 15 appearances since arriving at Bloomfield Road, and says he's hoping to end his loan spell in style.

Speaking to Blackpool's official website, he said: “I’ve loved it here.

"It’s been a good experience and I’ve enjoyed playing with the boys and under the gaffer.

"It’s been good to play a consecutive amount of games and I’m learning every day. Hopefully I can get a few more clean sheets before the end of the season.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.