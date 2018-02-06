Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR defender James Perch says he was delighted to see Josh Scowen's long-range effort find the back of the net on Saturday.

The midfielder isn't renowned for his goal-scoring exploits, but Perch said all of the team know that 'he has got that in his locker'.

Speaking to the QPR website, Perch said: “You don’t know how many times he has tried that in training – and they never go in!

“That’s why everyone was around him when he scored because we have all seen him try it that many times.

“To be fair to him, he has got that in the locker. I was delighted for him because he has been one of our best players this season.”

